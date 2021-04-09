Roads should not be blocked: SC

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Friday said free flow of traffic on public roads cannot be blocked. The observation was made by the top court during the hearing of a plea by a woman resident of Noida seeking direction to ensure the roads between Noida to Delhi should be kept clear.

The top court noted that the petitioner was facing undue harassment and the authorities concerned should make arrangements so that roads are kept free.

Earlier, the top court had issued notice to the Centre and Delhi Police Commissioner on the plea of Monicca Agarwal who alleged that instead of normal 20 minutes, she ends up spending two hours for her travel from Noida to Delhi.

During the hearing, the top court noted, "Public streets should not be blocked, and this aspect has been emphasized repeatedly in previous orders of this court." The top court said the petitioner is a single mother and it becomes harassing for her, if roads are blocked.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that he was appearing on behalf of Delhi and requested the court to impleaded Uttar Pradesh and Haryana government as parties in the matter.

Justice Kaul observed, "We are not concerned, how you resolve this issue, whether politically, administratively or judicially. We have said this before that roads should not be blocked."

The top court said it is only examining limited aspects in the matter and not looking at other aspects involved in blocking the roads. The top court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on April 19.

The petitioner, in her petition, had contended despite various directions passed by the top court to keep public roads clear, have not been followed. The plea added that the petitioner being a single mother with medical issues, it has become a nightmare for her to travel from Noida to Delhi.

