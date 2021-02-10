Roadshow only a beginning, says Sasikala's nephew

He called up on his party cadres and Sasikala's supporters to work unitedly and show collective might to emerge victories in the ensuing Assembly elections.

Chennai, Feb 10 (IANS) Former AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala's nephew and AMMK General Secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said that her mega roadshow marking her return to Tamil Nadu is only a beginning.

In an open letter to AMMK workers and his aunt's supporters, Dhinakaran said the 24-hour mega roadshow was just the beginning. Calling DMK "an evil force", he called upon them to prevent it from coming to power.

Sasikala returned to Tamil Nadu after four years on Monday to a grand welcome by her supporters.

A close aide of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, Sasikala was released from a jail in Bengaluru on January 27 on completing a four-year jail term in a Rs 66.65 crore disproportionate assets case.

The AMMK founder said he was overwhelmed to see the love and affection showered on 'Chinnamma', as Sasikala is fondly called.

"No one expected a six or seven hour journey by road would take the entire day," he said thanking the cadres and Sasikala's supporters for waiting patiently.

He claimed that he received large number of calls and messages appreciating the way the roadshow was conducted in a smooth and peaceful manner. "At a time when political parties mobilise big crowds to create trouble, we conducted the roadshow in a peaceful manner with no untoward incident," Dhinakaran said.

He thanked AMMK cadres for acting in a disciplined manner. He also thanked the members of the public for lining alone the route taken by Sasikala to welcome her with affection and cheers.

The AMMK leader said barring a few overzealous officials, the police personnel also spent several hours on road regulating the traffic and facilitating the movement of the large convoy.

--IANS

ms/vd