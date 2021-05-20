Roadside bomb kills 9 Afghan civilians

Kabul, May 20 (IANS) Nine civilians lost their lives and three others were injured as a roadside bomb struck a vehicle in Afghanistan's Helmand province on Thursday, a police spokesman said.
"A mine planted by the enemies struck a civilian vehicle in Bushran area in the morning and as a result nine civilians including women and children were killed and three more sustained injury," the official told Xinhua news agency without providing more details.
In the meantime, another official confirmed the blast and said restive Bushran area is a suburban of the provincial capital Lashkar Gah, saying 11 civilians including women and children were killed in the blast.
The official also asserted that Bushran area was the scene of heavy fighting between government forces and the Taliban group recently and the militants planted the mine.
Taliban militants who have stepped up operations to overrun Lashkar Gah city are yet to make a comment.
--IANS
ksk/