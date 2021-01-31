Robbers attack 2 Andhra village secretariat officials, loot Rs 19 lakh

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Two robbers allegedly attacked two Julakallu village secretariat officials and looted Rs 19.21 lakhs from them, police said.



This incident took place near Panditivaripalem village in Piduguralla Mandal of Guntur district on Saturday evening when the government officials were bringing cash from bank to office for the distribution of welfare pensions.

"The victims-- B Venkata Reddy and Sivaparvati went to State Bank of India in Piduguralla town on a two-wheeler to withdrew cash for distribution of welfare pensions. On their way back to Julakallu village, they were attacked by two unidentified robbers near Panditivaripalem village. Thieves attacked Venkata Reddy with a cricket bat and snatched the bag full of cash from Sivaparvati and ran away," Prabhakar, Piduguralla Circle Inspector told ANI.

Prabhakar said that both victims have been admitted to the Guntur Government General Hospital.

"Sivaparvati who sustained minor injuries is safe and Venkata Reddy is still in critical condition. B Venkata Reddy is a volunteer and Sivaparvati is a welfare assistant at Julakallu village secretariat," he said.

"The thieves are absconding and the search for the accused is going on. A case has been filed at Piduguralla Police Station," he added. (ANI)

