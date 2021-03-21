Robbers who shot dead Nepali women, robbed two arrested

Sameer and Faizan were arrested in a joint operation by personnel from the North, South and Rohini districts.

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The two robbers, who shot dead a Nepali woman in Timarpur and targeted two women who were out for jogging in Rohini last week, were arrested on Sunday, police said.

On March 17, the robbers on a bike robbed two women on gunpoint at around 6.30 a.m. while they were out jogging. The whole incident was recorded on CCTV camera where the duo are seen holding up the two women on gunpoint and snatching their jewellery.

"On the same day, at around 6.45am, a woman of Nepali origin in Aruna Nagar in Timarpur was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne assailants and in this regard, a case under Sections 302 of the IPC and 27 of the Arms Act was registered at Timarpur police station and investigation taken up," DCP, North Delhi, Anto Alphonse, said.

The police team was able to trace the two accused from Vikas Chowk, Kashmere Gate ISBT, Shantivan Chowk, Outer Ring Road, Sarai Kale Khan road, up to Akshardham. In the process, the teams checked around 100 cameras along the 25km stretch.

"A team from South district finally tracked them to their rented flat at West Laxmi Market, Geeta Colony and apprehended them," the DCP said.

Faizan is involved 25 cases of robbery, snatching and use of firearms and Samer in two cases of robbery and snatching. The bike used in the crime has also been recovered.

