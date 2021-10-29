Rock from Sri Lanka's Ashok Vatika for Ram temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Oct 29 (IANS) A delegation from Sri Lanka has presented a rock from the epical 'Ashok Vatika' for the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

Ashok Vatika was a sprawling garden of the 'Treta Yug' in the kingdom of Ravana, where Sita was held captive. The garden's present location is believed to be the Hakgala Botanical Garden in Seetha Eliya, an upcountry town in central province of Sri Lanka close to the resort city of Nuwara Eliya.