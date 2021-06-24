Rocket attack damages hospital in Afghanistan

According to provincial governor Mohammad Iqbal Sayed, several rockets were fired at the city of Asadabad city on Wednesday and one of them hit the hospital, causing damages to facilities and burning the vaccine depot, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kabul, June 24 (IANS) A hospital in Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province was damaged in a rocket attack, according to a top officials.

City health officials said that Covid-19 and polio vaccines were kept at the depot.

Two more rockets struck Asadabad's residential area and damaged some houses, Governor Sayed added.

Militants fighting against the Afghan government launched rocket and mortar attacks on Asadabad city from Tuesday, he said.

Taliban militants who are active in parts of Kunar province haven't claimed responsibility for the attack.

--IANS

ksk/