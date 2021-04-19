Rocket attack on US miitary base in Iraq injures 2

Baghdad, April 19 (IANS) Several rockets hit an Iraqi airbase, hosting US forces on Sunday, injuring two Iraqi guards, the military said.

Five rockets struck Balad airbase, north of Baghdad, the military media centre added in a statement, DPA news agency reported.

Two rockets fell into the airbase, injuring two soldiers, one of them seriously, chief of the facility Diaa Mohsen told Iraq's official news agency INA.