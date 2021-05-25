Rocket hits Iraqi air base housing US-led forces

"A Katyusha rocket landed at about 1.50 p.m. on Monday at the edge of Ayn al-Asad Air Base in Anbar province, without casualties," the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said in a statement.

Baghdad, May 25 (IANS) A Katyusha rocket hit an air base housing US-led coalition forces in Iraq's western province of Anbar, the military said.

Wayne Marotto, spokesman of the international coalition forces in Iraq, said the damage is being assessed and the attack is under investigation, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ayn al-Asad Air Base, formerly known as al-Qadisiyah Air Base, is located some 190 km northwest of capital Baghdad.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

The Iraqi military bases housing US troops across Iraq and the American embassy in Baghdad have been frequently targeted by mortar and rocket attacks.

