Rocket-maker Agnikul Cosmos to test its systems at ISRO centres

Chennai, Sep 17 (IANS) City-based rocket start-up Agnikul Cosmos Pvt Ltd can carry out multiple tests and qualify its single piece 3D-printed semi-cryogenic engine and other systems of its rocket at various centres of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), it was announced on Friday.

Agnikul Cosmos and the Department of Space on Friday announced the inking of the Framework MoU in this regard.