Rockets have been fired on Israel from Gaza Strip for 10 Hours: Israel Defense Forces

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 11 (ANI/Sputnik): Groups in the Gaza Strip have been firing rockets on Israel without stopping for 10 hours, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.



"Since 6 PM, terrorist groups in Gaza have been firing rockets at Israeli civilians. Non-stop. The time is now 4 AM. That's 10 hours of rocket attacks," the IDF said on Twitter.

Earlier, radical Palestinian movement Hamas said that Israel has until 6 pm to withdraw soldiers from the areas of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem. After that, about 150 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip on Israel, dozens of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

Later, the military wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, gave Israel two more hours to pull out its soldiers from the Al-Aqsa Mosque area, threatening to retaliate. (ANI/Sputnik)

