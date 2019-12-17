Rogue government in WB: says Babul Supriyo after Mamata's protest against citizenship law

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Tuesday alleged that there is a rogue government in West Bengal.

"Yesterday, everyone saw what happened. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that their clothes prove who were burning tyres and causing damage to public property. Banerjee is a senior leader so I don't want to use strong words, but there is a rogue government in West Bengal," Supriyo told ANI here.

Supriyo's comments came in the wake of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led protest on Monday against the new -enacted citizenship law.Supriyo alleged that Banerjee was merely attempting to create unrest in the state."We are working to overthrow Mamata Banerjee government. The BJP need not overthrow Banerjee's government, the people will. West Bengal is full of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and India needs to have Indian citizens as its priority," Supriyo said."As the Chief Minister of a state, she cannot decide who becomes a citizen of the country and who does not. This is completely the prerogative of the central government," he added.Supriyo said that anyone who tries to walk the right path and bring about a bring change always goes through this kind of opposition by such people in the beginning."Just look at the history, be it Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Gandhi, Narendra Modi or Amit Shah," he said.The Union Minister said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, has nothing to do with Muslims or denying citizenship to anyone."It is to provide citizenship to religiously prosecuted minorities in neighbouring Islamic states. BJP did not decide that Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are going to be our geographical neighbours or that they are going to be Islamic countries," Supriyo said.He said that Banerjee was talking about Army now that things have gone out of her hand."We have seen Bangladeshi news reports that people who had left Bangladesh and gone to India in search of work are now coming back out of fear that they are now going to be thrown out of India," he said.Banerjee has been in the forefront among the non-BJP ruled states that have vowed not to implement the amended Citizenship Act. (ANI)