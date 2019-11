Rohingya refugee held for illegally staying in Hyderabad with fake identity cards

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): The Commissioner's Task Force along with Falaknuma Police on Saturday apprehended a Rohingya refugee who allegedly impersonated as an Indian citizen and was living in Hyderabad.

The accused has been identified as Aziz Ur Rahman (24). He secured Indian Voter card, Aadhaar Card, Driving License and Pan Card.



According to Hyderabad police, he is a native of Buthidaung in Myanmar and in 2008 he migrated to Hyderabad. In the year 2016, he married Sabekun Nahar also a Myanmar refugee. The accused impersonated as an Indian citizen by suppressing his personal details and nationality.

Rahman first obtained a voter card by submitting an electrical bill. After securing voter card, he applied for Aadhar Card, ration card, driving licence and pan card. (ANI)