Rohini court firing: Delhi lawyers to go on one-day strike

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) Lawyers in Delhi have announced a one-day strike on September 25 to protest the firing incident in Rohini court on Friday afternoon that left three gangsters dead.

District courts bar associations Coordination Committee Chairman, V.K. Singh, in a notice, said that they have resolved in a meeting that working in all the courts of Delhi will be suspended due to revision of security norms on account of the unfortunate incident in Rohini Court, Delhi.