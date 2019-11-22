Rohtang Tunnel to be opened in May next year: Rajnath

New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) The majestic Rohtang Tunnel beneath the Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh will be opened to the traffic in May next year, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur called on Singh here and urged him to get the work of the Rohtang Tunnel expedited to ensure proper connectivity to the landlocked Lahaul-Spiti district.

Singh assured the Chief Minister that best efforts will be made to make the tunnel operational by May 2020, a statement by the state government said.

The Chief Minister also requested him to explore possibilities to allow usage of tunnel by residents of Lahaul-Spiti for transportation this winter as the road route has been officially declared closed due to heavy snow. He also requested for improving the conditions of roads maintained by the Border Roads Organisation as they are not in good condition and sought release of funds for them. The Union Minister assured to provide all possible assistance to state and complimented the Chief Minister for holding state's first Global Investors' Summit this month in Dharamshala. vg/rt