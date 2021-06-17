Rohtas DM wants 'lazy' municipal corporation official transferred

The officer was identified as Abhishek Anand, an executive officer in the Municipal Corporation of Rohtas district.

Patna, June 17 (IANS) Rohtas District Magistrate Dharmendra Kumar has written to the principal secretary of the urban development department in Bihar to transfer a 'lazy' officer to another district.

"The officer was assigned to address water-logging in some of the localities in Sasaram city, the district headquarter of Rohtas but he failed. Hence, the water-logging remains as it is in the monsoon season," the DM said.

"Anand is unable to coordinate with elected representatives of the municipal corporation. Several municipal councillors have complained to me about his non-supportive behaviour. Hence, the sanitation programmes of the district have almost stopped in the monsoon season," Kumar said.

"I personally exhorted him in a bid to remove the deadlock between him and the municipal councillors but he did not listen to my suggestions. He is not making any effort to sort out this problem," he said.

"During Yaas super cyclone and the ongoing monsoon season, water accumulated in several localities. We are taking the help of the DDC to control the situation," the DM added.

--IANS

ajk/bg