ROK ships visiting 'Munmu the Great' and 'Hwacheon' visiting Mumbai from Sept 25-27

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Republic of Korea (ROK) Cruise Training Task Group (CTTG) ships consisting of 'Munmu the Great' and 'Hwacheon' are visiting Mumbai from September 25 to 27.

"During the visit RAdm Min Soo Yang, Commander CTTG, Capt Kim Tea-Shik CO, Munmu the Great, and Capt Kim Tea Yeol, CO, Hwacheon called on Vice Admiral RB Pandit, Chief of Staff, Headquarters Western Naval Command," an official statement said.



Professional and social events for the crew of visiting ROK naval ships have also been organised.

ROK and India have come a long way in institutionalising the defence relationship between the two countries. ROK Navy and the Indian Navy share converging views on freedom of navigation at sea, anti-piracy operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief.

The official statement said the current visit by ROK ships Munmu the Great and Hwacheon would further strengthen the existing bonds between friendship between ROK Navy and Indian Navy. (ANI)

