Role of AAP in instigating violence exposed: Punjab Cong chief

Chandigarh: Dubbing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as traitor to the farmers' cause, Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar said on Wednesday that the role of Arvind Kejriwal's party in instigating violence at the Red Fort on Tuesday has been totally exposed with its own member, Amrik Micky, clearly seen at the historic monument with a Khalsa flag.

Nailing AAP's 'lie' on its involvement in the Red Fort violence, Jakhar said that contrary to AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha's claim that his party had no connection with Amrik, the latter's Facebook page shows him being officially inducted into the party by Jarnail Singh, a Punjab AAP leader, in the presence of their national spokesperson Sanjay Singh on January 8, 2020.

The video is also available on Jarnail Singh's Facebook page, pointed out the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, adding that in fact, Amrik's page also shows a picture of him unofficially being made to join AAP by Jarnail Singh earlier on December 28, 2019.

Jakhar demanded immediate and strict penal action against Amrik and other AAP members "whose hand in inciting the Delhi violence, in collusion with the BJP, is now clearly proven".

He also urged the Election Committee to de-recognise the "party of goons, criminals and liars".

Kejriwal and his party have lost all right to continue in office in Delhi after this expose, said the PPCC chief, adding that the Delhi Chief Minister, who was quick to implement one of the farm laws days before the farmers began their march to Delhi in November 2020, is clearly working on the directives of the BJP to weaken and malign the farmers' fight for justice.

If Amrik is indeed a BJP member, as claimed by Raghav Chadha, then the Facebook videos and pictures clearly indicate a complicity between the AAP and the BJP, at whose behest Kejriwal's party has been trying to persistently and continuously weaken the farmers' agitation for the past several weeks, said Jakhar.

Jakhar said it has become abundantly evident that both the AAP and the BJP, who are jointly responsible for the violence in Delhi (one as ruler in the state government and the other as leader of the Central government) have collectively engineered the infiltration of miscreants and anti-social elements into the farmers' protest to incite violence that triggered mayhem on Tuesday on the streets of the national capital and brought shame to the nation.

The panic in both AAP and BJP camps, whose leaders in Punjab are desperately grasping at straws in a bid to divert attention for their own ignominious role in the violence, is a clear sign of the conspiracy between the two parties, the Punjab Congress chief said.

The unfounded attacks and false propaganda by these two parties against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also showed their anxiety at being caught at their own dirty game and being exposed in the eyes of the people of Punjab, where both have lofty ambitions of coming to power in the 2022 Assembly polls, he said.