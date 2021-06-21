Rollout of Russian COVID vaccine Sputnik V delayed in Delhi hospitals, expected to start next week

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The rollout of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in Delhi hospitals has been delayed by some more days, hospital officials said on Monday.



According to an official of Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, there is a delay on the part of vaccine suppliers and it is expected to start administering SputnikV by June 28 or 29.

Apollo Hospitals is also seeing a delay in the rollout of the Russian vaccine with the date still uncertain. Earlier, the hospital had planned to start administering Sputnik V by June 20.

Fortis Healthcare, which had earlier said it would make SputnikV available at its Gurugram and Mohali hospitals, has also not started administering SputnikV.

ANI tried reaching the authorities at Dr Reddy's Laboratories, the marketing partner for the vaccine in the country, regarding the delay, but they did not respond.

According to Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Sputnik V has demonstrated an efficacy rate of 92 per cent. (ANI)