Romania to send troops to evacuate Afghans

Bucharest, Aug 26 (IANS) Romania's Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) decided on Wednesday to participate with a staff of 200 troops in the evacuation and relocation of Afghan citizens who worked for NATO missions in Afghanistan.

"The NATO operation will consist in principle of taking Afghan citizens from temporary bases in Kuwait and Qatar and relocating them to temporary bases stationed in the territory of the allied states," announced the Presidential Administration in a press release, Xinhua news agency reported.