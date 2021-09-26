Romanian PM elected ruling party head

On Saturday, Citu, 49, won 60.2 per cent of the votes in the voting of nearly 5,000 delegates from around the country, defeating incumbent Chairman and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban who sought a new mandate, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bucharest, Sep 26 (IANS) Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu was elected as Chairman of the main ruling National Liberal Party (PNL) at the party congress.

"This vote honours and makes me responsible, I promise you I will be the chairman of all Liberals, regardless of how you voted," said Citu after winning the elections, adding that "starting today, we're a united party".

On his part, Orban said: "My resignation as Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies will be on Monday on the table of the elected chairman, Florin Citu."

On Sunday, the National Council of the PNL will take place, with 2,000 delegates, to choose other party leadership positions.

However, the days after the congress will not be easy for the party, as the cabinet led by Citu will have to face the censure motion initiated by the USR PLUS, the junior party in the newly-split ruling coalition, which requested the Prime minister's replacement so as to keep the coalition in place.

Local analysts believe that Citu cannot find other allies but USR PLUS in Parliament to ensure a majority government.

However, Citu stressed that he would not give up the prime minister position.

--IANS

ksk/