Romania's Covid-19 cases top 800,000

The death toll rose by 63 in the 24-hour span to 20,350 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), Romania's official Covid-19 communication task force.

Bucharest, March 1 (IANS) Romania reported 2,830 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 801,994, the official data showed on Sunday.

The GCS reported that 8,064 people with Covid-19 are hospitalised on Sunday in specialised health units, of whom 1,006 are in intensive care, the Xinhua news reported.

Meanwhile, 740,352 people have so far been declared cured, GCS data showed.

The authorities hope to further alleviate the pandemic by stepping up its vaccination campaign that started on December 27, 2020.

To date, 905,142 people have been vaccinated, including 616,595 who have received both doses. Romania is currently using three vaccines for vaccination -- Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Globally, 255 candidate vaccines are still being developed worldwide -- 73 of them in clinical trials -- in countries including Germany, China, Russia, Britain and the US, according to the latest information released by the World Health Organization.

--IANS

int/rs