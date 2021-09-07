Rona Wilson gets 15 days interim bail to attend father's last rites

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 7 (ANI): Special NIA Court in Mumbai on Tuesday granted interim bail to the activist Rona Wilson, who is an accused in the Bhima Koregaon Elgar Parishad case, for 15 days from September 13 to attend his father's last rites at his native place in Kerala. His father had died last month in Kerala.



While granting the bail special NIA judge DE Kothaliker directed that before leaving Rona Wilson has to submit his travel plan before the NIA and also has to furnish the PR bond worth Rs 50,000 with two sureties. Wilson was also directed to surrender his passport before the court and he cannot leave outside his native place. He was asked to surrender before the court on September 27 before 6 pm.

While applying for the bail, Rona Wilson through his lawyer had requested the court to give him bail for two weeks on the humanitarian ground to attend a ceremonial mass scheduled on 16 September at his native place in Kerala. Wilson's father passed away at AT Neendakara, Kerala. He was 84.

While hearing the bail plea, the NIA had objected to the application said that his father's last rites are already completed. Wilson's presence does not look necessary as his brother could attend the funeral prayers, said the NIA.

Wilson is one of the accused who was arrested by the Pune police in June 2018 under UAPA after Bhima Koregaon violence and Elgar Parishad. (ANI)

