Room ACs to have default temperature setting of 24 degrees celsius from Jan 1

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): The Centre has made mandatory the default temperature settings for room air conditioners, of all makes and types, from January 1, which had been formed after consulting with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

"The Centre in consultation with BEE had notified new energy performance standards for Room Air Conditioner (RACs) on October 30, 2019. The 24 degree Celsius default setting has been made mandatory from January 1, 2020 for all room air conditioners covered under the ambit of BEE star-labelling program vide this notification," according to a press release by PIB on Monday.



"Additionally, the Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) as per the new standards will range from (3.30 - 5.00) for split and (2.70 - 3.50) for window air conditioners, which will be applicable from 1st January 2021 onwards," the release added.

This would make it mandatory for all brands and types of star labelled ACs to have 24 degree Celsius as the default temperature from January 1.

"BEE launched the voluntary star labelling program for fixed-speed room air conditioners (RACs) in 2006, and this program became mandatory on January 12, 2009. Thereafter, in 2015, voluntary star labelling program for inverter room air conditioners was launched and which was made mandatory with effect from January 1, 2018. The BEE star labelling program for Room Air Conditioners now covers both fixed and inverter RAC up to a cooling capacity of 10,465 watts (2.97 TR)," the release added. (ANI)