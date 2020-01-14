Roosters get training for cockfighting ahead of Pongal in Tamil Nadu

Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Roosters were given training in Sayalgudi area here on Tuesday for the cockfights which will be held during Pongal on January 16.

The cockfight organisers tied three to four-inch razor-sharp knives to both the legs of the cocks. Victory is declared only after the opponent's cock dies or is fatally injured during the fight.



The game rooster cost ranges anywhere between Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh depending upon the breed.

Pongal, a four-day harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God will begin on January 15 and will continue till January 18.

According to tradition, the festival marks the end of the winter solstice and the start of the sun's six-month-long journey.

Moreover, women drew colourfull rangoli outside their house as a part of the festival. (ANI)

