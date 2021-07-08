Roshan Baig's properties to be attached in IMA scam, K'taka govt tells HC

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): The state government on Thursday informed the Karnataka High Court in its affidavit that former minister Roshan Baig's properties and bank accounts will be attached in the multi-crore I-Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam, government officials said.



Last year in December, the former Karnataka Minister was granted bail by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in connection with the IMA scam case.

Baig, who was arrested by the CBI on November 22, 2020, was earlier sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court.

Meanwhile, a team of the CBI had on November 23, 2020, conducted a raid at the Bengaluru residence of Baig in the matter.

Baig was among the rebel Congress MLAs who were later suspended for destabilising the JDS-Congress coalition government in the state.

In August 2019, the Karnataka government had transferred the multi-crore scam case to the CBI, in which several politicians and senior government officials are accused.

The SIT was investigating the multi-crore IMA Jewels case, where the firm had allegedly cheated a large number of investors after promising them impressive returns on their deposits.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief S Girish had said that the case was being transferred to the CBI because the probe had to be carried out in different states.

The SIT has already arrested several government officials and questioned others including politicians in the matter.

The prime accused and Managing Director of IMA Mohammed Mansoor Khan, who had fled the country after several complaints were registered against him in connection with the scam, has also been arrested.

The scam first came to light in June 2019, when more than 4,000 investors trooped outside the showroom after an audio clip purportedly recorded by Khan went viral. (ANI)

