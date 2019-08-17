Rosy Pelican hatchling in Coimbatore Zoo

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): After a span of 14 years, a Rosy Pelican hatched a young one at the Coimbatore Corporation VOC Park Zoo a few days ago.

Speaking to ANI, Zoo Director, E. Senthilnathan, said the Rosy Pelican laid two eggs a month ago and hatched one of the two. "Normally pelican breeding does not take place in captives (zoo). Every time pelican bird use to hatch eggs here it never hatched but this out of two eggs one survived."



He also added that the zoo authorities are monitoring the health conditions of the newborn Pelican chick.

It is believed that the mother would continue to feed the hatchling for the next few months. Also, she was seen training her baby to walk, swim and fly.

On Saturday, scores of school children thronged the zoo to see Rosy Pelican nursing its little chick. (ANI)

