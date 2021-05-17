Rouhani urges boosting pvt sector to attract foreign capital

Tehran, May 17 (IANS) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani urged to create "economic security" for the private sector, in order to further attract foreign investments in the country's free trade and special economic zones.

In a meeting of the Economic Coordination Headquarters in capital Tehran on Sunday, Rouhani said that the expansion of economic activities in Iran's free trade zones requires building confidence and greater flexibility to improve marketing and reach a bigger share in regional and global markets, reports xinhua news agency.