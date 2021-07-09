Routine healthcare services to resume in Kashmir

Director Health Services, Kashmir issued an order to resume the services in view of the decline in Covid-19 cases being reported in Kashmir division and a drastic decrease in the number of hospital admissions and also since a DRDO hospital has come up for coronavirus patients.

"It is enjoined upon all chief medical officers, medical superintendents and block medical officers under the administrative control of this Directorate to resume OPD, surgeries and other routine healthcare facilities services in all the health institutions under their respective jurisdictions forthwith in the interest of better patient care", the order said.

The officials said the Directorate has ordered that few separate well-equipped oxygenated beds should be kept available for emergency purposes including gynaecology/obstetrics and paediatrics.

In addition, the officials said, the standard operating procedures and guidelines laid down by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from time to time must be adhered to in letter and spirit.

The OPD and other routine services in the hospital across the valley were stopped when the second wave of Covid-19 hit J&K.

