Row erupts in Hong Kong's biggest opposition party as vice-chairman quits city

The tensions have intensified in the Democratic Party in recent weeks as its members of the party are divided on whether to contest coming Legislative Council elections after the rules regarding this have been drastically rewritten by Beijing, Hong Kong Free Press reported.The abrupt departure of the vice-chairman has further escalated the tensions.In an outward sign of the infighting, former Democratic Party lawmaker Andrew Wan Siu-kin - who is currently behind bars awaiting trial on national security charges - appeared to lash out on social media at a younger colleague who had publicly questioned Lee's integrity.Party chair Lo Kin-hei had said he would try to touch base with Lee, adding that the vice-chief had not resigned from this role.A Facebook post on the page of ex-legislator Lam Cheuk-ting - who has been in custody since late February pending trial under the national security law - showed support for Lee's decision to quit the city: "I have known Lee Wing-tat for 20 years. I believe in his character. He must have his reasons for leaving," an administrator of Lam's page wrote.Lam's remarks came days after a fellow party member So Yat-hang wrote on Facebook saying: "Tell people to go forward while escaping yourself." Local media reported that another Democratic Party vice-chair Edith Leung made a post on Instagram that was restricted to "close friends," which read "Irresponsible, ridiculous." The comments made by district councilors So and Leung were suspected to be about Lee's departure.On Monday, another detained democrat Andrew Wan cited So's comment and said the person who made this comment was "the most unqualified to speak." He said while he did not know what threats Lee may be facing, he wanted the vice-chairman to be safe: "I don't know what situation or threats [Lee Wing-tat] is facing, but I only have worries and blessings in my heart. I hope he is safe," Wan said.Lee was the second high-profile figure of the Democratic Party to leave Hong kong.Former Hong Kong legislator Ted Hui quit the party and fled the city last December while facing several criminal charges.The party has faced a crackdown from the pro-Bejing authorities following the 2019 pro-democracy protests.The party's core members including Lam, Wan, Wu Chi-wai, and Andrew Chiu are in custody as they await trial along with 43 pro-democracy figures for an alleged conspiracy to commit subversion.Two of its former chairmen - Albert Ho and Yeung Sum - are also currently behind bars for convictions linked to the 2019 anti-extradition bill protests.The detained party members and Lee had stated the party should not participate in the revamped elections, while local media cited sources as saying Leung and So were inclined to join. The party is set to make a final decision in a general meeting in September.This comes as Beijing drastically revamped the city's electoral system.Several Democratic Party veterans - including former chairmen Albert Ho Chun-yan, Yeung Sum and Lee - had previously called for an election boycott, arguing contesting the "unfair" polls would not only compromise the party's basic principles but also betray everyone who placed their trust in it."It is just a matter of time for this row to erupt," the party source said, speaking on condition of anonymity. "We expect [So's faction] to quit the party sooner or later if we do indeed decide not to run in the polls." (ANI)