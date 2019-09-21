Royal Bengal tiger Rama dies in Delhi zoo, animal rights activist accused authorities of murder

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Hours after an eight-and-a-half-year-old Royal Bengal tiger Rama died on Friday at the Delhi Zoo, Sangeeta Dogra, who claimed to be an animal rights activist accused the authorities of the "murder" of the animal.

Since July 29, the tiger was under veterinary care after falling ill.Speaking to ANI, Dogra claimed, "I was trying to visit Rama for last one week but the authorities did not allow. The director of the zoo named Renu has killed him by conspiring with zoo doctor and other officials."Taking cognisance into the matter, Dogra has sent a letter to the Ministry of Environment and also to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA).Soon after the declaration of Rama's death, Dogra sat on a protest at the Delhi Zoo alleging that the zoo authorities have killed the tiger.Dogra alleged that the report stating that the tiger had liver and kidney issues is forged. "The staff members here, including Fateh Singh has a habit of drinking. He used to hit Rama with rods," she claimed.The animal activist further claimed that Rama's tooth was destroyed by the staff members and the zoo administration was trying to hide it as they might have "sold its broken canine".Dogra alleged, "Knowing that she might be booked under hunting and poaching act, director Renu has killed the tiger."Meanwhile, the National Zoological Park department said, "The cause of the death of Rama was the multiple organ degenerative lesion septicaemia lesion leading to pulmonary collapse to be correlated with histopathological findings.""The tissues of the organs have been sent to IVRI for further examination," the department further said.As per the National Zoological Park, the treatment was meted to the tiger as per the suggestion of Veterinary Research Institute experts. Also, a Veterinary Doctor from MC Zoological Park, Punjab visited the tiger on September 20. However, he died despite the best efforts of the team.Rama had made headlines on September 10 after it attacked a zookeeper.As per reports, Rama was born in the Mysore zoo in 2011 and "gifted" to the Delhi zoo in 2014. It was one of the three yellow Royal Bengal tigers here and stayed at beat number 5.Dogra has also claimed that chimpanzee Reeta has also been killed by the authorities as it was ill for a long time and the director is not letting her meet chimp."When I approached the zoo authorities asking them to allow me to meet Rama. They were showing me a nice place and not the one where Reeta and Rama were kept. I am offering volunteer ship but they are saying there are no such guidelines. The keepers are not that affectionate," Dogra claimed. (ANI)