Royal Bengal Tigress gives birth to five cubs in Mangaluru

Last Updated: Sun, Sep 01, 2019 20:18 hrs

Rani, Royal Bengal Tigress with the cubs in Mangaluru on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): A Royal Bengal tigress gave birth to five healthy cubs three weeks ago in Mangaluru.
This tigress identified as Rani gave birth to healthy cubs at Pilikula Biological Park.
In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had released the All India Tiger Estimation report 2018 on the occasion of International Tiger Day and stressed upon the need of striking a healthy balance between development and environment. He also termed India as one the world's biggest and safest tiger habitats. (ANI)


