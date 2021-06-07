Royal Family congratulates Harry, Meghan on birth of Lilibet Diana

New Delhi [India]: Members of the Royal Family of Britain congratulated Duke Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, for the birth of their daughter, Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

"Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana! The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty's 11th great-grandchild," tweeted The Royal Family.



According to Variety, Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 am at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. At the time of birth, representatives for the couple told Lili weighed 7 lbs 11 oz., and that both mother and child are in healthy condition, settling in at home.

"Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana. Wishing them all well at this special time," tweeted the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

His brother and Duke of Cambridge Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton also congratulated Harry and Meghan.

"We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie," tweeted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Lili has been named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Lili's middle name, Diana, is in honour of her late grandmother, the Princess of Wales.

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Since last summer, they have been living with Archie in their new home in Southern California. Lili joins older brother Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in 2019.

