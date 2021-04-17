Royal Family remember duke's lifetime of service

The duke's association with the Royal Navy and love of the sea will also be a focus but no sermon will be delivered, in line with his wishes, the BBC reported.

London, April 17 (IANS) The ceremonial royal funeral will remember Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburg and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, for his "unwavering loyalty" to the Queen, service to the nation and "courage".

More than 730 members of the armed forces are taking part in the event, but there is a limit of 30 mourners at St George's Chapel, under Covid rules.

Representatives from military units with a special relationship to the duke are positioned in the castle's Quadrangle, with music provided by the Band of Royal Marines Commando Training Centre, the Band of the Scots Guards and the Combined Bands of the Royal Air Force.

Prince Philip died at Windsor Castle on Friday 9 April, aged 99.

His coffin was carried the short distance to St George's Chapel on a modified Land Rover, which the duke himself helped to design.

The funeral procession from the castle to the chapel was headed by the Band of the Grenadier Guards, the Major General's party, and military service chiefs.

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence and the Earl of Snowdon also walked behind the coffin, trailed by members of the duke's household staff.

The Queen, 94, travelled with a lady-in-waiting in the state Bentley at the end of the procession.

Following the procession, a Royal Marines bearer party carried the coffin into the service.

A reduced choir of four singers will feature but the congregation will follow Covid restrictions and not sing.

A ceremonial gun fire at nine locations across the UK, and in Gibraltar, marked the start and end of the national minute's silence.

Heathrow Airport said no planes would land or take off for six minutes to coincide with the silence and all major sporting events have been rescheduled to avoid a clash with the funeral.

The funeral service will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor, with the Archbishop of Canterbury pronouncing the blessing.

Buglers of the Royal Marines will sound Action Stations - a signal that all hands should be ready for battle - as the coffin is lowered into the Royal Vault at the end of the service.

The Order of Service, released by Buckingham Palace, said the Dean of Windsor will pay tribute to Prince Philip's "kindness, humour and humanity" and the "many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us".

Buckingham Palace said the funeral plans had been modified to take into account public health guidelines.

The funeral will take place entirely within the grounds of the castle and the public have been asked not to gather there or at other royal residences.

The congregation are wearing masks and socially distancing in line with Covid lockdown rules, with the Queen seated alone.

But the ceremonial aspects of the day and the service remain in line with Prince Philip's wishes and will reflect his military affiliations and personal elements of his life.

The music will include the 1860 hymn Eternal Father, Strong to Save, by William Whiting, which is associated with seafarers and the maritime armed services.

The Queen and duke's four children - the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex and - as well as their eight grandchildren - are attending, but none of their young great-grandchildren.

Spouses of the children and grandchildren joined the congregation, including two who have married into the family in recent years - Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, husbands of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

--IANS

int/