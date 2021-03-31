Royal Saudi Air Force participates in air exercise in Pak

The Aces Meet 2021 maneuvers were launched on Monday in the presence of Major General Awad Al-Zahrani, the Saudi Military Attache in Pakistan, and Chief of Air Staff (Operations) Vice Marshal Waqas Sulehri, the Arab News reported.

Riyadh, March 31 (IANS) The Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) and their US and Pakistani counterparts have begun a joint military exercise at Mushaf Air Base in Punjab province, the Saudi Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

A number of RSAF Tornado combat aircraft are taking part in the exercise, together with their air, technical and support crews. It includes the planning and implementation of training sorties and counteroperations, and defensive and offensive training in a number of war scenarios, said Lt. Col. Hamad Al-Hajjri, the commanding operations officer of the participating RSAF forces. He added that it also includes training for air operations in environments that differ from that of the Kingdom.

Capt. Abdulrahman Al-Omari, commander of supply and provisioning, said that by working in different environments, technical crews are able to maintain, equip and arm aircraft to the highest quality standards and follow all safety procedures required to meet operational needs and increase combat readiness.

The exercise, which continues until April 10, also aims to provide an exchange of experiences and expertise in the field of planning, and in combat and support air operations.

--IANS

int/rs