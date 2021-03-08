Royals had concerns about son's skin colour: Meghan

Meghan said that her son Archie was denied a royal title and royal protection and that there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he is born."

New York : In an interview with American talk show Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle revealed that members of the British royal family expressed concern to her husband Prince Harry about the potential skin colour of the couple's first child.

In her sit-down interview with Oprah, which is aired on Sunday, Meghan said the palace decreed that Archie would not have any title, a move she says was "different from the protocol."

"They didn't want him to be a prince... which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security," the Duchess of Sussex told Oprah.

She added, "we have in tandem the conversation of, 'He won't be given security. He's not going to be given a title.' And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born."

An astonished Oprah asked Meghan who made that comment, with the 'Suits' actor declining to answer, saying the revelation would be too damaging.

Regarding the conversations, which Meghan was not part of, Oprah asked, "Because they were concerned that if he were too brown, that that would be a problem? Are you saying that?"

Meghan responded, "I wasn't able to follow up with why, but that--if that's the assumption you're making, I think that feels like a pretty safe one, which was really hard to understand, right?"

Later in the interview, Oprah pressed Harry on the issue, asking him who was behind the comment. "That conversation I'm never going to share. It was awkward. I was a bit shocked," he said.

He also said that the conversation happened early in his romance with Meghan. "That was right at the beginning: What will the kids look like?'"

When Harry and Meghan were married in May 2018, Queen Elizabeth gave them the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.