RPF constable who saved 3 children awarded Police Medal

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable Jagbir Rana, who saved three children from being run over by Hoshiarpur Express in April last year, has been awarded Police Medal for Gallantry posthumously by President Ram Nath Kovind on Republic Day.

According to Railway Ministry, Rana has been awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry for his life saving act. The Northern Railways said on April 21 last year, Rana, who was on duty in Adarsh Nagar area of the national capital, noticed three children crossing the railway tracks on which Hoshiarpur Express was to pass.

"He saved the lives of the children, but was hit by Kalka-New Delhi Express on the down line," the Northern Railway said. Meanwhile, 2 RPF and Railway Protection Security Force (RPSF) men have been awarded President's Police Medal for distinguished services and 15 RPF and RPSF officers have been awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Services. The Railway Ministry said President's Police Medal for distinguished service has been awarded to Ambika Nath Mishra, who is Principal Chief Security Commissioner in Eastern Railway, Bharat Singh Meena, Commandant, Eighth Battalion of the RPSF. The Police Medal for Meritorious Service has also been awarded to Yugal Kishore Joshi, DIG RPF, Anil Kumar Sharma, Assistant Commandant, RPSF, P.P. Joy, Assistant Security Commissioner, Konkan Railway, Deep Chandra Arya, Assistant Security Commissioner, Northern Railway, T. Chandrasekhar Reddy, Inspector, South Central Railway (SCR), K. Chakravarthi, Inspector, SCR, Satish Ingle, Head Constable in South East Central Railway, Deo Kumar Gond, a Sub-Inspector in Konkan Railway, G.S. Vijaykumar a Sub-Inspector in Central Railway, D. Balasubrahmanyam, Sub-Inspector posted at Training Centre in Moula Ali, Mahfajul Haque an Inspector of the Fourth 4 Battalion, RPSF, Darshan Lal, Sub-Inspector of six Battalion, RPSF, Nemee Chand Saini, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of North Western Railway, Alok Kumar Chatterjee, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Eastern Railway and Ashok Kumar Yadav, Inspector of Western Railway. aks/prs