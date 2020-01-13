RPI-A leader calls Reddy 'sleeping buffalo' over Andhra CM's apathy towards protestors

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Furious over YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's apathy towards the protestors who have been agitating over three capital proposal of the government, Telangana convenor of Republican Party of India (Athawale) P Siva Nageswar Rao said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is sleeping like a buffalo without responding to the protests.

"The behaviour of Jagan and other YSRCP leaders are such that they are sleeping like a buffalo and that's why we are giving representation to a buffalo," Rao said on Sunday.Condemning the Chief Minister's silence over the ongoing protests of farmers and women across the state, RPI(A) leader challenged the Chief Minister Reddy to resign and seek a fresh mandate of the people.Rao asked: "How can Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy take a decision to shift the capital without announcing it in the election manifesto?"Protests are taking place all across Andhra Pradesh including at Mandadam, Tulluru, Velagapudi village. Police forces have been deployed in these areas.There were reports of women farmers being brutally beaten up by the police during their protest against the state government's proposal of shifting the state capital to Vizag. (ANI)