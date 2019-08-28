Rs 1.76 lakh fake notes, illegal arms seized in Rajasthan

While the counterfeit currency was recovered at Jaipur railway station; 23 pistols, seven magazines, 2 silencers and 20 live cartridges were seized from Sawai Madhopur.

"Acting on a tip-off, the SOG team seized 60 fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination (Rs 1.20 lakh) from one Jagdish, a resident of Phulera," said Additional Director General of Police (SOG) Anil Paliwal. The other person, Ramdhan, also a Phulera resident, was carrying 28 fake notes of Rs 2,000 face value.

The accused had brought these notes from the Bardhman district of West Bengal, a police official said.

In another case, the police have seized arms brought from Madhya Pradesh to Sawai Madhopur. "Acting on a tip-off, we interrogated one man at MP-Rajasthan border in Sawai Madhopur and found a loaded pistol with six live cartridges. He also had 23 pistols, seven magazines, 2 silencers and 20 live cartridges in his bag, said Paliwal. The accused has been identified as Prem Singh, a resident of Karauli city. During the interrogation, Singh said he brought weapons from Khargone in MP, said Paliwal.