Rs 1,060 cr spend on Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor project

Answering a question raised by MDMK General Secretary Vaiko, the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash said the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on 30th December, 2020, approved the project cost of Krishnapatnam node (Andhra Pradesh) and Tumakuru node (Karnataka) as Rs 2,139.44 crore and Rs 1,701.81 crore respectively.

Chennai: A total of Rs1,060.02 crore has been spent during the last three fiscal years for the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor project, the government told the Rajya Sabha.

The timelines for the construction of trunk infrastructure in these two nodes is 36-48 months, the government said.

According to the government, the Perspective Plan of Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor has been completed and following three priority nodes have been identified for development: (i) Krishnapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, (ii) Tumakuru in Karnataka and (iii) Ponneri in Tamil Nadu.

Master planning and preliminary engineering activities for nodes at Krishnapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and Tumakuru (Karnataka) have been completed.

As regards the work done on the three nodes the government said: (i) Krishnapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Project Management Consultant (PMC) has been appointed by Project Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and 1,814 acres land has been transferred to Project SPV. The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has granted 'In-principle' approval.

(ii) Tumakuru (Karnataka): PMC has been appointed by Project SPV. 1,668 acres of land has been transferred to Project SPV.

(iii) Ponneri node (Tamil Nadu): The consultant for master planning and preliminary engineering activities has been appointed.

