Rs 10l Assam Rifles' compenation; police probe continue into civilian's death in Manipur

Imphal, June 6 (IANS) Amid strong public protests and tension that erupted over the killing of a civilian in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Friday night, the civil societies, Assam Rifles and the state police have signed an agreement that announced a police probe into the incident and compensation of Rs 10 lakh by the central para-military force, police said on Sunday.

A police official said that according to the tripartite agreement the present company of 44 Assam Rifles at the Banglabung outpost would be removed or replaced at the earliest after approval from the Army Headquarter in New Delhi.

A fully functional armed police station would be set up in the area with a minimum of 40 in strength at the earliest.

The agreement, jointly signed by Commander of the 22 Sector Assam Rifles Brigadier P.S. Arora, Additional Director General of Manipur Police, Sub-Divisional Officer and three leaders of the local civil societies.

The agreement was signed after the widespread public protest into the incident that took place at Chalwa in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Friday night.

Police said that an Assam Rifles Major reportedly shot dead a villager Mangboilal Lhouvum, 30, at Chalwa village triggering massive outrage among the locals, including women, as they torched two Assam Rifles vehicles, two AK 47 rifles and also ransacked the force's camps and furniture.

Police said that the Assam Rifles Major accompanied by four jawans in civil uniform raided the house of Lhouvum on Friday night, dragged him out of his room and then shot at him.

The victim, who subsequently succumbed to his bullet injuries at a hospital, is a daily wage earner and father of two children.

The police after taking the Assam Rifles Major in their custody for a brief period have registered a case and begun a probe.

--IANS

sc/sdr/