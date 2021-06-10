Rs 1.19 crore looted from a pvt bank in Bihar's Hajipur

Patna, June 10 (IANS) The robbers struck at a private bank in Bihar's Hajipur and looted Rs 1.19 crore from the bank in broad day light on Thursday morning. The robbers were armed and their number is said to be five, police said.

A police official said that as soon as HDFC Bank (Jadua branch) opened, the robbers, who were five in number, took over the bank, threatened the employees and after opening the locker, looted Rs 1.19 crore and escaped on two bikes on which they had come, waving weapons.