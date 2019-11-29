Rs 12 crore illegally withdrawn from AIIMS' bank account

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has found itself cheated through an alleged bank fraud of about Rs 12 crore withdrawn from its two bank accounts associated with the State Bank of India (SBI), a top official said on Friday.

According to the official, the fraud was carried out allegedly by using "cloned cheques" last month.An official, requesting anonymity, said: "Rs 7 crore was fraudulently withdrawn from the main bank account of AIIMS which is managed by Director AIIMS and remaining Rs 5 crore has been withdrawn by the account of Research Dean.""When we noticed this scam, it was revealed that several false attempts were made to withdraw about Rs 29 crore using cloned cheques from SBI bank's branch located in Dehradun and Mumbai. However, this will not be possible as we have taken up this issue very seriously. We have approached the Economic Offence Wing of Delhi police for further probe. And investigation is on," said the sources at AIIMS.Confirming the news, a senior health ministry official told ANI, "It is true that AIIMS has been cheated in a banking fraud through "cloned cheques and an amount of Rs 12 crore has been illegally withdrawn from the SBI bank. We have sought a detailed report from AIIMS on this matter.""A report submitted by AIIMS suggested that there is no direct evidence of involvement of AIIMS official as of now. However, an investigation is still underway to nab the culprits and put them behind bars. The Delhi Police is probing the matter," added the official. (ANI)