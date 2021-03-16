Rs 135 cr given to migrant returnees in Odisha

Replying to a written question of Biju Janata Dal MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, the Minister informed the state assembly that the amount has been provided to 6,73,079 migrants till August 2020.

Bhubaneswar, March 16 (IANS) Labour Minister Susanta Singh on Tuesday informed that a total of Rs 134.62 crore has been disbursed to the migrants, who returned to Odisha and stayed in various quarantine centres across the state during the pandemic.

Singh said a total of 10,07,330 migrants returned to Odisha from various states between March and October last year.

Each migrant was provided with Rs 2,000 incentive from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund after completion of their isolation period, he added.

Besides, special Covid-19 financial assistance was given to the migrant labours for their livelihood under various schemes initiated by the government.

The government is also creating employment opportunities for them under various schemes and programmes.

This apart, following the approval of the state government, Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board provided Rs 1,500 special financial assistance each to 4,689 registered workers till August 2020.

However, the Minister claimed that the department has no information on workers going to other states again after relaxation in Covid restrictions.

--IANS

cd/in