Rs 1.74 cr cash seized in MP's Barghat, 3 arrested

Barghat (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): The Madhya Pradesh Police on Monday arrested three persons in the Barghat district and seized Rs 1.74 crore in cash from their possession.



According to S Saryam, Subdivisional Police Officer of Barghat, partially burnt notes worth Rs 1,87,000 were also found.

"Three people have been arrested and Rs 1,74,00,000 in cash was seized yesterday. Some partially burnt notes were also found, amounting to about Rs 1,87,000. The accused used to take money from traders in Varanasi, travel to Mumbai and return with gold for delivery," Saryam said.

The state's Income Tax department has been intimated for further probe," he added. (ANI)

