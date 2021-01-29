Rs 1,751-cr central aid to 5 disaster-hit states

New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) The Union government on Friday approved an additional central assistance of Rs 1,751.05 crore under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five states affected by floods or landslides during south-west monsoon in 2020 and hailstorm during Rabi season 2019-20.

A High-Level Committee (HLC) led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah gave approval for the assistance, saying that the government under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership had resolved to "help our sisters and brothers in the five states".

Rs 437.15 crore has been allocated to Assam, Rs 75.86 crore to Arunachal Pradesh, Rs 320.94 crore to Odisha, Rs 245.96 crore to Telangana and Rs 386.06 crore to Uttar Pradesh.

For damaged caused by hailstorm during Rabi season 2019-20, Rs 285.08 crore has been allocated to Uttar Pradesh.

The Centre had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams immediately after the calamities in these five states without waiting for receipt of memorandum from the state governments.

In addition, during financial year 2020-21, the Centre has till date released Rs 19,036.43 crore to 28 states from State Disaster Response Fund and Rs 4,409.71 crore to 11 states from NDRF.

