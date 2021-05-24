Rs 180 cr collected by TN CM Public Relief Fund

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has already ordered to sanction an amount of Rs 50 crore from this fund for the purchase of RT-PCR testing kits.

Chennai, May 24 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's office has informed that as on May 23 an amount of Rs 180 crore has been received in the Chief Minister Public Relief Fund (CMPRF).

Tamil Nadu has on Sunday conducted a whopping 1.6 lakh RT-PCR tests.

Stalin has already ordered that Rs 25 crore be used to source Remdesivir and other life saving drugs for the state and another 25 crore for liquid oxygen for hospitals in Tamil Nadu from other states.

Stalin earlier appealed to the corporates and general public to donate generously to the CMPRF to help the state government in its fight against Covid.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has donated 100 Oxygen concentrators to the newly formed Covid-19 care centre at the Government hospital, Saidapet. The oxygen concentrators were handed over by KN Arun Kumar, Sub-regional team leader of WHO to Stalin in Saidapet in the presence of Tamil Nadu Health Minister M. Subramaniam.

