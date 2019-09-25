Rs 2 lakh being given as bribes to prove 'panic deaths' in WB due to NRC: Dilip Ghosh

By Tarak Sarkar

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday claimed that "bribe" worth Rs 2 lakh is being offered to prove people were committing suicides in West Bengal in the wake of National Register of Citizens (NRC).

"There is no need for anyone to get scared... We have brought Citizenship Amendment Bill, which grants citizenship to all Indians... Bribe worth Rs 2 lakhs is being given to prove that people are committing suicide because of NRC," Ghosh told media here.



He claimed that the Trinamool Congress is trying to create fear amongst people in the name of NRC and they declared normal and accidental deaths as "NRC panic deaths".

"TMC is trying to create fake publicity in order to create fear amongst people," Ghosh said. (ANI)

