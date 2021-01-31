Rs 2 lakh each for Moradabad accident victims' kin from PMNRF

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday approved an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district.

The compensation will be given from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

A sum of Rs 50,000 each will be given to those seriously injured in a collision between a minibus and truck on the Moradabad-Agra highway in Kundarki Police station area around 8.10 am on Saturday. At least 10 persons were killed, and 10 others injured.