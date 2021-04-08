Rs 2,000 aid, 25 kg rice to private teachers in Telangana

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao made the decision as teachers and other staff are facing financial problems due to shutting down of educational institutions in view of Covid-19 pandemic. The rice will be made available through fair price shops.

Hyderabad, April 8 (IANS) The Telangana government on Thursday decided to provide financial assistance and 25 kg rice to the teachers and other staff of the recognised private educational institutions in the state.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said that this decision was taken on a humanitarian consideration and it would help 1.50 lakh teachers and staff working in recognised private educational institutions in the state.

The Chief Minister's Office clarified that this will be one time assistance.

KCR said that to get this assistance, private educational institutions' teachers and other staff should apply to the District Collector concerned with their bank account details and other relevant information.

KCR instructed Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy, Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Government's Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma to hold a videoconference on Friday at the state secretariat in this regard.

All the District Collectors, District Education Officers and Civil Supplies Department's District Supply Officers will participate in the conference. Orders for the implementation of the required guidelines and an action plan will be issued.

